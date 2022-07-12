Settlement in Russia’s Bryansk region comes under shelling from Ukraine, no one hurt

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The settlement of Belaya Berezka in Russia’s southern Bryansk region came under shelling from the territory of Ukraine on Tuesday evening, no casualties or damages were reported, the region’s governor, Alexander Bogomaz, said.

"This evening, the settlement of Belaya Berezka came under artillery shelling from Ukraine. Around 18 mortar shells were fired. There are no casualties among civilians," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The settlement is located near the border with Ukraine and 130 kilometers of the regional capital city of Bryansk.

Bogomaz said on July 8 that a Ukrainian drone opened fire at a border checkpoint and a filling station near the border. No one was hurt.