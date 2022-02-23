LPR soldier killed in shelling by Ukrainian forces - LPR mission

LUGANSK, February 23. /TASS/. A militia member of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) was killed in shelling by Ukraine’s Armed Forces, the LPR mission to the Joint Center on Ceasefire Control and Coordination (JCCC) said on Wednesday.

"A serviceman of the LPR People’s Militia was killed in shelling," the statement says.

The LPR mission said that the incident took place at 20:35 Moscow Time when the Ukrainian armed forces opened fire on the populated locality of Kalinovo-Borshchevatoye, using a 120mm grenade launcher and firing 15 mortar shells.

The situation at the Donbass engagement line flared up on February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past months. On February 18, LPR and DPR Heads Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin announced civilian evacuations from the republics to Russia due to the mounting danger of hostilities. On February 19, the Donbass republics announced a general mobilization.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a decision to recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. The treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders. On February 22, the State Duma and the Federation Council ratified both documents and Putin signed the respective laws on the same day.