Seven killed, three injured in car accident in Russia’s Kalmykia

ELISTA, December 15. /TASS/. Seven people, including a child, were killed in a head-on collision of two cars in the Republic of Kalmykia, another three individuals were injured, the press service of the regional directorate of the Interior Ministry told TASS.

"On Wednesday, a fatal accident occurred on the 272nd kilometer of the Astrakhan-Stavropol highway. According to preliminary information, as a result of a head-on collision of Hyundai Solaris and Toyota Vitz vehicles seven people were killed. Three injured individuals from the Hyundai vehicle were taken to a medical establishment," the press service said.

Currently, the representatives of the traffic police and other agencies are working at the site of the accident. An inspection of the accident is underway.