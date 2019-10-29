Thai Airways plane makes emergency landing at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. A Thai Airways A-380 plane made an emergency landing at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport after one of its passengers felt sick, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Tuesday.

"A Thai Airways plane made an emergency landing at Domodedovo after one of the passengers felt sick," the source said.

According to the source, the man suffered from abdominal pains.

Domodedovo’s press service confirmed the emergency landing of the airliner. According to the press service, the plane landed at 19:28 Moscow time. "The plane landed after one of the passengers felt sick. A team of medics was dispatched to the planeside," it said.