Number of victims of Hagibis typhoon in Japan reaches to 37 - TV

TOKYO, October 14. /TASS/. The number of victims of the Hagibis typhoon, which hit the central and eastern regions of Japan over the weekend, rose to 37, 13 were reported as missing and nearly 200 were injured, the TBC channel announced on Monday.

Rescuers and units of the self-defense forces are still restoring the infrastructure in the areas hit by the typhoon.

In Tokyo and neighboring prefectures, about 53,000 houses remain without electricity. More than 130,000 apartments and houses throughout the country lack water supply.

Rail transport, including Shinkansen express trains, is expected to go on schedule during the day. On Sunday, trains traveled at extended intervals on many lines. Tokyo’s airports of Narita and Haneda on Monday receive and send flights as usual.

The Hagibis typhoon hit Japan’s mainland on Saturday. Local authorities announced a maximum threat level in 12 prefectures in the central part of the country, including Tokyo.

The Russian Embassy in Japan told TASS that by now no information has been received about Russian citizens affected by the disaster.