MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. The Russian foreign debt amounted to $315.8 bln as of October 1, 2026, the Central Bank said.

"According to the estimate of the Bank of Russia, the foreign debt of the Russian Federation as of October 1, 2026 amounted to $315.8 bln, having increased since early 2026 by $9 bln or by 2.9%. The main factor was the increase of external obligations of other sectors and the banking system," the regulator said.

As of October 1, 2025, the Russian foreign debt stood at $310.2 bln.