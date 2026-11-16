MOSCOW, November 16. /TASS/. Russia remains open to constructive business contacts with everyone and, unlike others, does not make this contingent upon politics, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said.

"We are always open to constructive dialogue and mutually beneficial economic cooperation. Russian businesses have a wide range of offerings, from industrial products to high technologies, including digital solutions. And we do not link this to politics, as representatives of a number of other countries often do," he said at the Made in Russia forum.

Supporting exports is one of the priorities for the Russian economy, which is why transport infrastructure and logistics are being developed, the premier noted. All of this "facilitates the introduction of advanced technologies and the development of promising solutions, which will have a positive impact on future growth, the creation of jobs, and an improved quality of life," he said.