Telecom operators describe 5G launch in Russia as historic milestone

MOSCOW, September 11. /TASS/. Telecom companies operating in Russia, including MTS, Beeline, MegaFon, and T2, welcomed the launch of 5G services in the country and highlighted the technology’s strengths, according to comments from their chief executives shared by the Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media.

"We have become part of a historic event that has opened a new chapter in the technological development of not only the telecommunications sector but also many aspects of our lives. Millions of people will gain access to qualitatively new digital services, while businesses and organizations will gain access to advanced industrial solutions leveraging the advantages of 5G," said Director General of MTS Inessa Galaktionova.

5G provides "high-speed internet for major metropolitan areas and, concurrently, a foundation for the digital transformation of industry," Chief Executive Officer of MegaFon Khachatur Pombukhchan said, adding that the new communications standard will provide "fundamentally new momentum."

VimpelCom’s Director General Sergey Anokhin described the launch as "an event that without exaggeration the entire market and customers had been waiting for." Beeline has long been preparing its network and customer devices for the phased rollout, he added. T2 Mobile’s Director General Anton Godovikov noted the "enormous effort made by the industry, the regulator, and the public," and thanked the Russian government for "finding a unique solution."

"Much work lies ahead though: to develop a new [frequency] range, integrate domestic equipment, steadily enhance network quality, and promote the adoption of client devices. Yet, a major digital shift has already taken place," Godovikov emphasized.