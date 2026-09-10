OPEC once again cuts forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has revised down its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2026. Demand is expected to increase by 0.4 mln barrels per day (bpd) to 105.84 mln bpd, according to the organization's September report. A month earlier, OPEC expected demand growth this year to reach 0.6 mln bpd.

OPEC now expects oil demand in OECD countries to decline by 0.1 mln bpd this year, while demand in non-OECD countries is projected to grow by around 0.5 mln bpd.

For 2027, by contrast, OPEC raised its forecast. The organization now expects global oil demand to grow by around 2.4 mln bpd year on year, following an upward revision from last month's forecast. Demand in OECD countries is projected to increase by around 0.4 mln bpd, while non-OECD demand is expected to rise by around 2 mln bpd.