AI is merely tool in judge’s hands — Russian Supreme Court’s chief

NEW DELHI, September 5. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence is a tool in the hands of a judge - it is neither an agent of justice nor a judge itself, Igor Krasnov, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Russia, said while speaking about the ethical principles governing the use of AI in the judiciary.

"I am convinced that artificial intelligence is a tool in the hands of a judge, an assistant, but not an agent of justice, and certainly not a judge," Krasnov said at the BRICS Supreme Court Chief Justices Forum. "Deciding a case, evaluating evidence, establishing the truth, and applying the law are acts of human judgment grounded in law and conscience, as well as the principles of independence, fairness, and impartiality, and informed by professional experience - not probability."

He stressed that artificial intelligence, digital platforms, and big data "are powerful tools that we must use to serve this goal, without allowing them to replace it.".