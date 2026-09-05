Russian Supreme Court chair calls for boosting technology to combat new crimes

NEW DELHI, September 5. /TASS/. Combating new forms of crime requires a technologically advanced justice system, Russian Supreme Court Chairman Igor Krasnov said, addressing the BRICS Chief Justices Forum.

"In today’s world, new technologies are spreading so rapidly that, unfortunately, they do not only bring progress," he pointed out.

According to Krasnov, such processes also expand opportunities for crime, "which is becoming more covert and capable of infringing on the rights of thousands of people at once, leaving mechanisms of legal protection behind."

"Responding to these challenges requires a technologically advanced justice system capable of using similarly advanced tools and consolidating the efforts of our countries to effectively combat new cross-border threats while performing its main mission of serving people and justice," Krasnov emphasized.