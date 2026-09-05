Russian minister sees financial points of convergence with US

ASHEVILLE /North Carolina/, September 5. /TASS/. Moscow and Washington have certain points of convergence on financial matters that need to be discussed, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told TASS following a meeting with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"It was our first meeting, an introductory one, I should say. Today, geopolitical tensions persist between our countries, which are certainly affecting relations between financial agencies," Siluanov said. "We sought to find common ground; there are points of convergence and they need to be discussed," he added.

"It’s important to understand that political differences do not abolish economic and business matters. This means we need to seek solutions and maintain cooperation wherever it is in line with the interests of both parties," Siluanov stressed.

The Russian finance minister took part in a G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting in the US city of Asheville from August 31 to September 1. On the sidelines of the event, he held a number of bilateral meetings, including with Bessent.