Number of Chinese companies carrying out shipments via NSR up six-fold in three years

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Six companies from the People’s Republic of China carry out shipments along the Northern Sea Route (NSR), Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexey Chekunkov told reporters, adding that there was only one such company three years ago.

"Growth is exponential. Three years ago only one Chinese company handled shipments, whereas today there are six [such companies], and China has officially committed to a plan to transport 20 mln tons per year by 2030," he said following the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.