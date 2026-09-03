Global central banks purchase 23 tonnes of gold in July — WGC

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Global central banks bought 23 tonnes of gold in July 2026, according to data from the World Gold Council (WGC).

The WGC report notes that year-to-date, net official gold purchases have reached approximately 130 tonnes, compared to around 160 tonnes reported during the same period last year.

The top buyers in July were the central banks of China (+20 tonnes) and Poland (+8 tonnes). Other significant buyers included the Czech Republic (+2 tonnes), Kazakhstan (+1 tonne), Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) (+1 tonne), and the Central Bank of Bolivia (+1 tonne).

According to the report, in July, Russia became the largest net seller of the month, with 6 tonnes sold, followed by Turkey, Jordan, and Uzbekistan, which each sold 1 tonne.