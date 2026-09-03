Several Russian companies working to modernize An-2 aircraft — ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. Several Russian companies are working to modernize the An-2 aircraft, Russian Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Gennady Abramenkov told TASS in an interview on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The An-2 has good prospects for further modernization. Several Russian companies are currently working to upgrade this aircraft, including Rusaviaprom, Motor Aircraft Repair Enterprise, and Tekhnoregion," he said.

According to the deputy minister, obtaining a type certificate for the basic An-2 has opened up opportunities to develop and produce new modifications of the aircraft.

Abramenkov earlier said that around 700 An-2 aircraft are currently in storage, with many of them having used only about one-third of their service life.

Federal Air Transport Agency (Rosaviatsiya) head Dmitry Yadrov announced that a certificate had been issued for the An-2 in July of this year. According to him, Rosaviatsiya signed the certificate to enable further modernization of the aircraft.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.