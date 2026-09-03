Hydrocarbon production underway at 20 fields on Russian shelf — ministry

VLADIVOSTOK, September 3. /TASS/. There are 75 oil and gas fields on Russia's continental shelf, with production already underway at 20 of them, Deputy Natural Resources Minister Dmitry Tetenkin said at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I would also like to emphasize that, in addition to onshore operations, exploration and production are also underway in offshore areas. On the Russian shelf, this involves hydrocarbons. There are currently 75 offshore oil and gas fields there, and production is already underway at 20 of them," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.