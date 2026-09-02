Trade turnover with Mongolia gains 18% in 1H — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Mongolia increased by 18.1% in the first half of this year to $1.57 bln, according to the Kremlin’s materials for the upcoming meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian Prime Minister Nyam-Osoryn Uchral on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), a TASS correspondent reported.

"Russia has long been placed second among Mongolia’s foreign trade partners (after China). In the first half of 2026, trade turnover increased by 18.1% to $1.57 bln," the document said.

Exchanges in areas including science and technology, culture, and education are expanding. "Around 2,000 Mongolian citizens are currently studying at higher education institutions in the Russian Federation funded by the federal budget or on a contractual basis (ranking fourth in terms of the number of foreign students)," according to materials.

The Eastern Economic Forum is taking place on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.