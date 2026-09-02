Employees return to work at Iran's Bushehr nuclear site as situation calms — Rosatom chief

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The situation is calm at Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, and employees are gradually returning to work, Alexey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation, told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The situation is calm at the plant. I must say that our President Vladimir Putin and the president of Iran had an in-depth discussion of these issues at a bilateral meeting. We said that 45 of our personnel are currently at the site and about 50 others are ready to arrive. As we promised, the number will reach 100 in September," Likhachev specified.

According to him, Iran is also increasing the number of its employees who are actively cooperating with Russian managers of construction projects and personnel responsible for field engineering.

The Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) is taking place in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok on September 1-4. The main theme of the 2026 event is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the event’s general media partner.