Coal production in Russia’s Yakutia rises 2.6-fold over five years

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. Coal production in Russia’s Yakutia has increased 2.6-fold over the past five years to nearly 52 mln metric tons, Head of Yakutia Aysen Nikolayev said at the Russian Far East and Arctic Development Ministry's stand at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"The republic is now completing a multi-year investment cycle that has created new oil and gas production facilities and significantly expanded coal and gold production capacity. Over the past five years, our coal production has increased 2.6-fold to nearly 52 mln metric tons, while gold production has risen 1.3-fold to 56 metric tons. Gas and oil production have also increased significantly. <...> Electricity generation has risen by 10%," Nikolayev said during a presentation of Yakutia's investment potential.

The Eastern Economic Forum is being held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.