US, Russian finance ministers’ meeting signals thaw in ties — expert

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The latest meeting between Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and his US counterpart Scott Bessent signals a move toward restoring relations between the two countries, Alexander Abramov, head of the Presidential Academy’s Laboratory for Analysis of Institutions and Financial Markets, told TASS.

"This face-to-face meeting between the two countries’ finance ministers sends a very important signal to the world that serious work is beginning to restore relations and resolve conflicts that have been building up," he said.

Channels of interaction between the countries are being restored, making it more likely to reach constructive solutions, the expert added.

The Russian Finance Minister last met the US Treasury Secretary in person in 2019, he noted. In 2022, the Russian Finance Minister participated in a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors via a video link, when representatives from the US and several other countries demonstratively left the meeting during his speech.

On Monday, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent held a meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting.