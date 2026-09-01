Microprocessor-controlled prosthetics presented at Eastern Economic Forum

VLADIVOSTOK, September 1. /TASS/. A range of Russian-developed microprocessor-controlled arm and leg prosthetics developed was presented in the Sakhalin Region pavilion at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), a TASS correspondent reports.

"We have developed a line of components for lower-limb prostheses for various activity levels, up to knee modules. From the simplest hydraulic and pneumatic models with microprocessor control to hydraulic models with microprocessor control. This broad range allows us to meet the needs of all users with different activity levels," CEO of Russian Prosthetic Systems Ilya Semyonov told TASS.

Microprocessor control in prosthetics involves technology that analyzes human movement in real time and automatically adjusts the mechanisms to the patient’s movements. According to Semyonov, the development is aimed at import substitution, since the majority of prosthetics previously available on the market were manufactured in Europe and the United States. "We also have colleagues in Russia who manufacture both knee modules and feet, but there are only two or three such companies in the country. We have one of the highest levels of localization. We handle everything from the machining of metals and composites to the production of the composites and plastics themselves, as well as assembly," the company CEO emphasized.

This fall, the company plans to launch production with the total capacity of 35,000 pieces per year in the Tver Region. The Sakhalin Region has launched the first educational project in the Far East for the training of prosthetists to work with these products.

The Eastern Economic Forum is underway from September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of the EEF in 2026 is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government, with TASS as the title media sponsor.