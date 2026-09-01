Russian stock market opens lower as yuan rises

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The Russian stock indices declined at the start of the main trading session, while the yuan gained ground, Moscow Exchange data showed.

At the opening of the main trading session, the MOEX and RTS indices fell by 0.33% to 2,171.78 and 792.04 points, respectively, according to trading data as of 10:00 a.m. Moscow time. The yuan-to-ruble exchange rate opened 3.45 kopecks higher compared to the previous close, reaching 12.794 rubles.

By 10:15 a.m. Moscow time, the MOEX index accelerated its decline to 2,170.47 points (-0.39%), while the RTS index dropped to 791.56 points (-0.39%). Meanwhile, the yuan extended gains to 12.855 rubles (+9.55 kopecks).

The morning trading session index (IMOEX2) dipped by 0.16% to 2,175.44 points at the 07:00 a.m. Moscow time opening, according to trading data.