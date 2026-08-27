Admiralty Shipyard machine shop to be modernized in 2027 — USC head

ST. PETERSBURG, August 27. /TASS/. Work to modernize the machine shop at the United Shipbuilding Corporation’s (USC) Admiralty Shipyard will begin in 2027, USC CEO Andrey Puchkov stated.

"The shipyard (Admiralty Shipyard) is set for further development. We will continue modernizing the production and power facilities, as well as reconstructing the Parade Embankment and the crane facilities. Next year, we will begin work on reconstructing the deep-water embankment and modernizing the machine-building shop. We will pay special attention to working conditions," he said at the keel-laying ceremony for the Maloyaroslavets, a Project 677 Lada-class diesel-electric submarine.

According to him, the modernization will enable the enterprise to "address the challenges it faces even more effectively."

"Rest assured, the enterprise has orders secured for years to come. There is a lot of work ahead," Puchkov concluded.

The Admiralty Shipyard is a flagship enterprise in the shipbuilding industry and the center of Russia’s non-nuclear submarine construction. It is one of Russia’s oldest shipbuilding enterprises and the first industrial enterprise in St. Petersburg, founded by decree of Peter the Great on November 5, 1704.