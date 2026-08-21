Contacts between Russia, Arab leaders never cease

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Contacts between Russia and the leaders of Arab countries never cease, Russian Presidential Adviser and Executive Secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said in an interview with TASS ahead of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"Contacts between Russia and the leaders of Arab countries never cease, while multifaceted cooperation with the Arab world continues to develop and expand at every level and stage," he said.

Earlier, Kobyakov said Russia expected a major economic event to be held on the sidelines of the Russia-Arab summit.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held on September 1-4 in Vladivostok at the campus of Far Eastern Federal University. The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is the general information partner.