Price of Brent oil up above $94 per barrel on London’s ICE first since July 24

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The price of futures contracts of Brent crude oil for October 2026 delivery on London’s ICE has risen above $94 per barrel for the first time since July 24, 2026, according to trade data.

As of 12:18 p.m. Moscow time (9:18 a.m. GMT), the Brent price was up by 2.64% at $94.04 a barrel.

As of 12:23 p.m. Moscow time (9:23 a.m. GMT), the price of Brent was up by 2.49% reaching $93.9 per barrel. Meanwhile the price of futures contracts of WTI crude oil for September 2026 delivery was up by 2.45% at $86.46 per barrel.