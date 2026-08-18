Russian drone technologies highly competitive globally — AIRR

KAZAN, August 18. /TASS/. Russian unmanned systems effectively address key economic challenges at home and remain highly competitive on the global market, with Chinese partners showing particular interest in deploying them, Alexander Smekalin, Director of the Association of Innovative Regions of Russia (AIRR), told TASS at the "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" forum.

"There are unmanned systems projects in Innopolis and Nizhny Novgorod. These solutions are highly competitive, both technologically and in terms of digital formats <…> We are a member of the Global Association of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, and its Secretary General joined our work at the forum today. The Chinese side is also keen on cooperation and co-developing joint solutions," Smekalin said.

He emphasized that various Russian regions are pioneering their own unmanned technologies. Specifically, Sakhalin has emerged as a leader in UAV development, Yakutia is designing drones capable of operating in extreme environments, while Arkhangelsk, Nizhny Novgorod, and Innopolis are actively testing autonomous solutions.

"Many regions are invested and moving in this direction. At the forum, we focused heavily on standardizing requirements, the regulatory oversight of Rosaviatsia (Federal Air Transport Agency - TASS), and structuring the whole framework. We need to avoid a patchwork quilt effect and instead establish a unified ecosystem that allows us to leverage these unique capabilities for our economic needs," Smekalin concluded.

The 4th International Forum "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" is taking place in Kazan from August 16 to 19. The business program includes more than 50 business sessions. TASS is the general media partner of the forum.