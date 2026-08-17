Nizhny Novgorod Region wants to partner with China's Baidu

KAZAN, August 17. /TASS/. The Nizhny Novgorod Region has offered the Chinese company Baidu the opportunity to test its developments at the region's sites, Dmitry Starostin, Deputy Chairman of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Government, announced at the "Sprouts: Russia and China – Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" forum.

"Mr. Shi Wei from Baidu (business line expert for the low-altitude industry at Baidu Intelligent Cloud - TASS) said it would be good to test the developments the company has carried out. I propose launching this work officially in the Nizhny Novgorod Region on the basis of our UAS RPC [Unmanned Aircraft Systems Research and Production Center] and Neimark University. We can test everything you do," Starostin said at the session "Low-Altitude Economy: A New Contour of Urban Mobility."

He noted that cooperation with China should focus on creating joint centers and laboratories. "I believe Russia's strength in the dialogue with China here can only lie in its brains," he said.

The 4th International Forum "Sprouts: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" is underway in Kazan from August 16 to 19. The business program includes more than 50 business sessions. TASS is the general media partner of the forum.