Tatarstan to become center of Russia’s emerging unmanned economy — region head

KAZAN, August 17. /TASS/. The Republic of Tatarstan must become one of the hubs of Russia’s emerging unmanned economy, Head of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov said at the international SPROUTS forum, adding that a unified center of competence for the development of the low-altitude economy needs to be established.

"The republic is poised to become a key hub of Russia’s emerging unmanned economy. We are ready to explore new forms of cooperation, including joint pilot projects, and the establishment of technology testing zones and logistics corridors. I am convinced that the exchange of expertise and joint initiatives can serve as a solid foundation for a long-term Russian-Chinese partnership in this sector," he said at the "Low-Altitude Economy: A New Contour of Urban Mobility" session.

At the republican level, considering global best practices, it is necessary to organize interagency cooperation in this area, define strategic goals, and consolidate all relevant projects under the aegis of a unified center of competence and responsibility, Minnikhanov noted.

The fourth "SPROUTS: Russia and China - Mutually Beneficial Cooperation" international forum is being held in Kazan on August 16-19. The business program includes more than 50 business sessions. TASS is the event’s general information partner.