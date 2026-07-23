Russian stock market declines at start of trading

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Russian stock market is declining at the start of the main trading session, according to Moscow Exchange data. The yuan exchange rate is also falling.

As of 10:00 Moscow time, the MOEX and RTS indices at the opening of the main trading session were down 0.13%, to 2,133.43 and 856.42 points, respectively. The yuan fell by 2.5 kopecks against the ruble compared with the previous session's close to 11.51 rubles.

By 10:25 Moscow time, the MOEX index had extended its decline to 2,123.88 points (-0.57%), while the RTS index stood at 852.58 points (-0.57%). At the same time, the yuan was down to 11.53 rubles (-1 kopeck).