EAEU’s interim trade agreement with Mongolia enters into force

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. The interim trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Mongolia entered into force on July 22, 2026.

The agreement was signed during a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council in Minsk on June 27, 2025. Beginning with the agreement’s entry into force, customs duties on 367 tariff subheadings for each side will be eliminated or reduced.

"On July 22, the trade agreement with Mongolia enters into force. This is a unique document. Under the agreement, customs duties are being eliminated, and numerous other trade facilitation measures are being introduced across a broad range of products. <…> Importantly, even during the period leading up to the agreement’s entry into force, businesses have already been actively engaging with one another. At the beginning of the year, in the first quarter, trade increased by one-third. We see this significant level of interest and expect businesses to continue expanding their cooperation," Andrey Slepnev, Minister in Charge of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), commented.

The EEC press service recalled that the agreement was concluded for an initial period of three years, with the possibility of an automatic extension for an additional three-year term.

"Within one year after the expiration of the initial three-year period, the parties will begin reviewing the agreement with the aim of further simplifying procedures and eliminating customs duties and other restrictive rules for virtually the entire range of goods traded between the parties," the statement said.