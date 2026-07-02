US not benefiting from its expenditure on NATO, Trump says

WASHINGTON, July 2. /TASS/. The United States has not benefited from spending money on the North Atlantic Alliance, President Donald Trump stated.

"The United States spends more money on NATO than any other country, by far, to protect them, without getting any benefit from so doing," the US leader wrote on his Truth Social platform. According to Trump, in 2014-2025, his country spent $999 billion on the bloc, the United Kingdom $90.5 billion, France $66.5 billion, Italy $48.8 billion, and Poland $44.3 billion. He described this situation as ridiculous.

Ankara will host the 2026 NATO summit on July 7-8. Washington has repeatedly attacked a number of its European allies at NATO with strong criticism previously for their actions in the course of the US-Israeli war.