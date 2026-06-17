Global economy undergoing transformation, countries need new partnerships — PM Mishustin

TASHKENT, June 17. /TASS/. The global economy has entered a stage of transformation across all sectors. In this environment, countries need to rethink partnership relations on a new basis, and Moscow and Tashkent are successfully putting this approach into practice, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum.

"Today, the global economy is undergoing profound changes. Global trade is being transformed. Therefore, it is necessary to build strong interstate partnerships and find joint responses to the challenges of our time," the prime minister said.

"Our countries are successfully putting this approach into practice," Mishustin noted.

"Turbulence is intensifying, trade wars are escalating, and protectionism is being widely applied," the head of the Russian government said, listing the challenges facing the global economy.