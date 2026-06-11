Aeroflot Group increases passenger traffic by 0.3% to 4.6 mln in May

MOSCOW, June 11. /TASS/. Aeroflot Group increased passenger traffic by 0.3% year-on-year in May 2026 to 4.6 mln passengers, the group said in a statement.

The company specified that 3.4 mln passengers were carried on domestic routes, down 3.3% compared with the same period a year earlier. International traffic increased by 11.9% to 1.2 mln passengers.

Revenue passenger kilometers (RPK) rose by 5%, while available seat kilometers (ASK) increased by 4.4%. Passenger load factor grew by 0.5 percentage points to 89.4%. On international routes, the indicator increased by 4.7 percentage points to 89.7%, the company noted.

Aeroflot airline alone carried 2.5 mln passengers, up 1% year-on-year. Revenue passenger kilometers increased by 6.4%, while passenger load factor rose by 1.4 percentage points to 89%.

In January-May 2026, the group carried 20.9 mln passengers, up 1.4% compared with the same period last year. Passenger traffic on domestic routes declined by 1.2% to 15.3 mln passengers, while international traffic increased by 9.5% to 5.6 mln passengers. Revenue passenger kilometers in January-May 2026 rose by 6.1%, while available seat kilometers increased by 3.8%. Passenger load factor reached 90.9%, up 2 percentage points year-on-year, the company said.

Aeroflot airline alone carried 11.3 mln passengers in January-May, up 2.1% compared with the corresponding period of 2025. Revenue passenger kilometers increased by 9%, while passenger load factor rose by 3.2 percentage points to 90.9%.