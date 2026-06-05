Rostec expects to complete SJ-100 flight trials by fall — CEO

ST. PETERSBURG, June 5. /TASS/. Rostec State Corporation expects to complete the flight test program of the import-substituted SJ-100 passenger jet by the fall of this year, CEO Sergey Chemezov told reporters on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"Obtaining a type certificate for the PD-8 engine means that we have come close to certification of the Superjet-100 aircraft. We expect that the airliner will complete the flight test program by the fall," he said.

Large-scale production of the aircraft is planned from next year, Chemezov noted. To date, the SJ-100 has already performed over 180 flights - more than 80% of those required for certification. At the moment, 42 aircraft of this type have been contracted, the Rostec CEO added.

The SJ-100 is a short-haul narrow-body aircraft designed to accommodate 100 passengers. The airplane is equipped with Russian PD-8 engines and domestic systems as part of the import substitution efforts.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.