Rosatom to bring Gen IV nuke technology to industrial implementation — expert

ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. The Proryv (Breakthrough) project of Russia’s Rosatom State Atomic Energy Corporation will enable the industrialization of advanced fourth-generation nuclear technologies, the project’s scientific director Yevgeny Adamov said in an interview with TASS in the run-up to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"The mission of the Breakthrough project is to restore the nuclear energy sector to its primary, large-scale development potential. Not a niche development, as it is now, but a full-fledged long-term development project, spanning centuries. At Breakthrough, we are solving a practical problem: bringing the idea of closing the nuclear fuel cycle to industrial implementation and proving its economic competitiveness," he said.

About forum

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) is taking place on June 3-6 and is the 29th edition. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: the Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.