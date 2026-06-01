Bitcoin, Ethereum to retain leadership in CIS exchange trading volumes

MOSCOW, June 1. /TASS/. Bitcoin and Ethereum are leading in trading volumes on CIS exchanges and are unlikely to lose that leadership in the foreseeable future, Cifra Markets Executive Director Alexey Korolenko said in an interview with TASS ahead of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

"It is worth noting that Bitcoin and Ethereum currently lead in trading volumes on CIS exchanges and are unlikely to relinquish the top position in the foreseeable future," he said.

Korolenko also added that at the initial stage, following the introduction of regulation, only the largest and most liquid assets — primarily Bitcoin and Ethereum — are likely to be admitted to trading.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will take place on June 3-6. The forum’s main theme is "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." The program is focused on shaping a new model of global development amid the transformation of the world economy.

The agenda includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the International Youth Forum "Day of the Future," and the Pharmaceutical Security Forum. The cultural program will feature the Petersburg Seasons festival, as well as the traditional SPIEF Sports Games.

The forum is organized by the Roscongress Foundation. TASS is the forum’s general information partner.