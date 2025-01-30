Gazprom's deliveries to China via Power of Siberia in 2024 exceed contractual obligations

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Gazprom's deliveries to China via Power of Siberia in 2024 exceeded its annual contractual obligations, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his column for the Energy Policy magazine.

"Gas supplies in the eastern direction are increasing. Since December 1 last year, daily deliveries of Russian gas to China via the Power of Siberia gas pipeline have been brought up to the maximum contractual level of 38 bln cubic meters per year ahead of schedule. Based on the results of 2024, gas supplies via the gas pipeline exceeded Gazprom's contractual annual obligations," he said.

At the end of December last year, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller reported that the holding would exceed its plan for gas transportation to China in 2024 and deliver around 31 bln cubic meters of gas via the Power of Siberia.

Gazprom brought the Power of Siberia to its maximum design capacity of 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year on December 1. The company is also working on a "Far Eastern" supply route to China, which it plans to launch in January 2027.

Deliveries via the Power of Siberia pipeline in 2020 amounted to 4.1 bln cubic meters, in 2021 - 10.39 bln cubic meters, in 2022 - 15.4 bln cubic meters, in 2023 - 22.73 bln cubic meters.

The Power of Siberia pipeline is the largest gas transportation system in the East of Russia, with the export capacity reaching 38 bln cubic meters of gas per year. The first supplies of Russian gas to China via the eastern route began in December 2019 under a 30-year contract signed in 2014 between Gazprom and China's CNPC. The total volume of supplies for the entire period will amount to more than 1 trillion cubic meters of gas, with the contract value reaching $400 bln.