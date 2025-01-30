Russia mined 443.5 mln tons of coal in 2024 — Novak

MOSCOW, January 30. /TASS/. Russia mined about 443.5 mln metric tons of coal and exported 196.2 mln metric tons, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak wrote in his op-ed for the Energy Policy magazine.

"Coal production stood at about 443.5 mln metric tons in 2024. Export supplies were 196.2 mln metric tons. Solid fuel deliveries to the domestic market totaled about 178 mln metric tons in 2024," the official said.

Russia mined 438.7 mln metric tons of coal and exported 212.5 mln metric tons as of the end of 2023, Novak said.