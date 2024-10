MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The MOEX index increased by 0.16% to 2,772.23 points and the RTS index added 0.16% and reached 908.83 points on Monday. Meanwhile, the yuan remained unchanged at 13.5 rubles.

By 10:25 Moscow time, the MOEX index declined to 2,766.5 points (-0.04%), while the RTS index was at 906.95 points (-0.04%).

At the same time, the yuan exchange rate rose to 13.55 rubles (+4.95 kopecks).