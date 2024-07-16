Russian piped gas supplies to Europe up by 7% yoy in 1H 2024 — IEA

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Supplies of Russian piped gas to Europe in the first half of 2024 increased by 7% year-on-year, but still remain 75% below 2021 levels, according to a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

"Russia’s piped gas supplies to Europe increased by an estimated 7% (or 1.5 bcm) y-o-y in H1 2024, albeit remaining 75% below their 2021 levels," the report says.

Gas supplies from Russia to the European Union via pipeline increased by more than 10% (or by more than 1 billion cubic meters), and exports to Turkey increased by 2.5% in the first five months of 2024. However, the share of Russian piped gas in Europe's total gas demand in the first half of the year still remained below 10%, the IEA says.

In 2024, supplies of Russian piped gas to OECD countries in Europe may grow by more than 5%, the agency expects.

Earlier, the IEA reported that Russian pipeline gas supplies to Europe (including Turkey) in 2023 fell to their lowest level since the early 1970s and amounted to an estimated 45 billion cubic meters.