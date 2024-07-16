Mir payment system going live in Myanmar — Russian embassy

BANGKOK, July 16. /TASS/. The Mir payment system has started limited functioning in certain restaurants and shopping centers in Myanmar, the Russian Embassy in the country told TASS.

"We can confirm at the moment that the Mir card system has started limited functioning in the Republic of the Union of Myanmar: in certain restaurants and retail centers. We expect its expansion in the near time. We expect the event will have a positive effect for the tourist flow and provide Russian nationals with the comfortable stay in the country," the diplomatic mission said.

Myanmar has become the thirteenth country where the Mir cards are operating further to Russia. Six more countries are ready to a dialog on their use.