Kama in talks with other automakers on Atom platform use — CEO

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Kama, the developer of the Atom electric vehicle, is in talks with both Russian and foreign automakers on the use of the Atom electric car platform, CEO Igor Povarazdnyuk told TASS in an interview.

"There have already been several potential partners at present, not merely in Russia, who are showing interest in the use of our platform, but we are just starting negotiations at the moment," the chief executive said.

The interest in the platform will reach its peak at the time when the serially produced Atom vehicle appears, becoming a physical confirmation that the platform is efficient and high-quality products appear on its basis, he added.