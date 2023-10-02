Yuan up above 13.5 rubles on Moscow Exchange, euro exceeds 104 rubles

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. The yuan exchange rate rose above 13.5 rubles on Moscow Exchange on Monday for the first time since August 15, 2023, while the euro exchange rate surpassed 104 rubles first since September 14, according to trading data.

As of 7:00 a.m. Moscow time the yuan was up by 0.4% at 13.547 rubles. As of 7:15 a.m. the euro was up by 0.65% at 104.0225 rubles.

As of 7:30 a.m. the yuan was up by 0.2% at 13.52 rubles, the euro was up by 0.7% at 104.07 rubles, while the dollar was up by 0.51% at 98.47 rubles.