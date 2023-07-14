Lego retains legal entity in Russia but not resuming operations — Inventive Retail Group

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Lego, which produces popular construction toys, has retained its legal entity in Russia but there is no talk of resuming the work of the Danish company in the country, Maria Golenkova, vice president for children's and jewelry goods of Inventive Retail Group, told TASS.

"The Lego company does indeed retain a legal entity in Russia. However, as far as we know, there is no talk of resuming full-fledged work," Golenkova said.

She also recalled that the World of Cubes chain of stores, which is managed by Inventive Retail Group, supplies Lego through parallel imports.

Inventive Retail Group announced in July 2022 that the Lego Group terminated the contract with it for the distribution of its designers in Russia. Prior to this, Inventive Retail Group was the official distributor of Lego in Russia and operated retail stores under this brand.

In September last year, Inventive Retail Group announced the launch of the World of Cubes multi-brand retail project in retail areas of certified Lego stores.