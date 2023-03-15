G7 nations oppose lowering Russian oil price cap from $60 per barrel — newspaper

MOSCOW, March 16. /TASS/. The Group of Seven countries want to keep the price cap on Russian oil at 60 US dollars per barrel, The Wall Street Journal said on Wednesday, citing its sources.

According to the sources, the European Commission’s officials have informed the member states about the G7 position. Last week, US President Joes Biden told European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen that Washington was against adjusting oil sanctions against Russia.

The US National Security Council spokesperson refused to comment, the newspaper said.

Bloomberg reported earlier citing its sources that several EU countries has suggested the Russian crude price cap be lowered to 51.45 US dollars per barrel.

On December 5, 2022, an embargo on maritime Russian oil shipments to the European Union came into force. G7 nations, the EU and Australia agreed on a price cap for Russian oil delivered by sea, setting the ceiling at $60 a barrel. Moreover, starting February 5, 2023, similar restrictions on deliveries of petroleum products from Russia were enforced as the EU Council officially greenlighted the decision, in conjunction with the G7, to introduce a price ceiling on Russian petroleum products supplied by sea at $100 for premium oil and at $45 for discount.