Taliban Foreign Minister calls to explore new avenues of bilateral trade with Russia

TEHRAN, January 12. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy to Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov met on Thursday in Kabul with Foreign Minister of the interim Taliban [outlawed in Russia] government of Afghanistan Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghan Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Hafiz Zia Ahmad said.

"Muttaqi detailed bilateral relations between Afghanistan and Russia, regional problems, economic cooperation and the latest developments in Afghanistan at the beginning of the meeting," Ahmad tweeted.

"Russia takes a special position in the foreign policy of Afghanistan," the Foreign Minister said. He appreciated "provision of all the opportunities to the Embassy of Afghanistan in Moscow" and noted "that the [interim] Afghan government is interested in expanding and increasing its diplomatic presence in Moscow," Ahmad said.

Muttaqi also "discussed commercial operations between Afghanistan and Russia [with Kabulov] and asked the Russian side to explore ways of developing bilateral trade," the spokesman informed. Issues were raised concerning "imports of oil, gas and wheat from Russia" and the Russian delegation was asked "to provide Afghanistan with special treatment from the standpoint of customs tariffs".