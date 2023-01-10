Avtovaz reaches agreement with Chinese partners on St. Petersburg plant — CEO

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Avtovaz has reached an agreement in principle with Chinese partners to produce cars at a site in St. Petersburg, chief executive of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov said at a press conference on Tuesday.

"I won’t hide it, these are the leading Chinese producers, with whom we have reached so far fundamental, political agreements that will materialize in the signing of appropriate legally significant documents, which will detail all aspects of the production of a specific model range, equipment, and the order of assembly of cars," the top manager said.

In December 2022, Avtovaz said that it plans to start producing cars of a higher stratum at the former Nissan plant in St. Petersburg, including Category C and D sedans and crossovers.