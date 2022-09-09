Russia supplies 7 mln tonnes of fertilizers to other countries in 4 months of 2022 — Putin

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia supplied 7 mln tonnes of fertilizers to other countries in four months of 2022, about half of them to the countries of Asia, Africa, and Latin America, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

"Over the four months of this year, Russia has exported 7 mln tonnes of fertilizers, including potash, nitrogen, complex fertilizers, mixed fertilizers. Around 3 mln tonnes of them went to the countries of Asia, Africa, and Latin America - that is, almost half," he said. Putin added that Russia "is ready to supply ammonia in the amount of around 2 mln tonnes".

He added that Russia is ready to hand over its potash fertilizers stockpiled in European ports to developing countries free of charge. Hundreds of thousand tonnes of fertilizers were piled up in certain European ports, the President said. "Our producers - in my opinion, this primarily refers to potash fertilizers - are ready as a matter of fact to give them free of charge to developing countries badly needing these fertilizers. I request the [Russian] Ministry of Foreign Affairs to work out this issue also," Putin noted.

"Certainly, we will consider proposals of our European partners on supplies of fertilizers to them but issues with fertilizer deliveries to other countries as well should be solved. I would request the [Russian] Ministry of Foreign Affairs to support the delivery of Belarusian fertilizers also," the Russian leader added.

At the same time, the Russian president believes that The European Union is discriminating Africa, Asia and Latin America by prohibiting deliveries of Russian fertilizers there through its ports and this is unacceptable. The European Commission unblocked deliveries of Russian fertilizers and lifted sanctions and Moscow certainly hails such decisions, the President said.