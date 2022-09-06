Sberbank plans to open one more office in India — Deputy CEO

​​​​​​VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Sberbank plans to open one more office in India by 2023, Deputy CEO of the Russian bank Anatoly Popov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We are working on opening of one more office of Sberbank in India on the back of expanding cooperation between Russia and India and growing demand for banking products from our clients, including exporters, in the business capita of India - the city of Mumbai. Sberbank sent a request for obtaining a permission to open the office to a local regulator. We are in the course of coordination, including the Indian Ministry of Finance. We hope the office will be opened as early as in the next year, Anatoly Popov said.

Sberbank is successfully operating in India for more than 12 years, with its office located in New Delhi, the top manager added.