Euro exchange rate against ruble on Moscow Exchange down below dollar

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The dollar exchange rate against the ruble surpassed the euro exchange rate on Moscow Exchange on Thursday, according to trading data.

As of 1:35 pm Moscow time, the dollar exchange rate against the ruble was up by 0.02% at 60.24 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was down by 0.55% at 60.11 rubles, which means the cost of the dollar on Moscow Exchange was 13 kopecks higher than the cost of the euro. Meanwhile, the euro-dollar pair traded at 1.0003 at Forex Capital Markets.

As of 2:15 am the dollar was down by 0.02% at 60.21 rubles, while the euro was down by 0.41% at 60.2 rubles. The euro-dollar pair traded at 1.0015 at Forex Capital Markets.